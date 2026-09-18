Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: SI written test on November 29, PC exam on December 20

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced tentative dates for the Telangana Police Recruitment 2026 Preliminary Written Tests (PWT) under its 2026 police recruitment drive. The Preliminary Written Test for Sub-Inspector (SI)-level posts is likely to be held on November 29, 2026, while the test for Police Constable (PC)-level posts is scheduled tentatively for December 20, 2026.

The Board issued the press note on September 17 after concluding the online application process for the recruitment drive. The official TSLPRB website also carries the same tentative examination dates.

The recruitment process covers 7,437 vacancies across the Police, Special Protection Force, Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, and Prisons and Correctional Services departments.