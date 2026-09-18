Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: SI written test on November 29, PC exam on December 20

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced tentative dates for the Telangana Police Recruitment 2026 Preliminary Written Tests (PWT) under its 2026 police recruitment drive. The Preliminary Written Test for Sub-Inspector (SI)-level posts is likely to be held on November 29, 2026, while the test for Police Constable (PC)-level posts is scheduled tentatively for December 20, 2026.
The Board issued the press note on September 17 after concluding the online application process for the recruitment drive. The official TSLPRB website also carries the same tentative examination dates.
The recruitment process covers 7,437 vacancies across the Police, Special Protection Force, Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence, and Prisons and Correctional Services departments.
According to the Board, 5,77,064 applications were received from approximately 4,29,000 candidates for the different posts. Since some candidates applied for more than one post, the average number of applications per candidate stood at 1.34.
The application window was open from August 19 to September 16, 2026.
The Board said the State Government had also provided age relaxation for eligible categories of posts. It estimated that nearly 1.13 lakh candidates benefited from the relaxation.
According to the data, 56.84% of applicants opted for Telugu, while 43.02% selected English and 0.12% opted for Urdu.
For candidates applying for SCT SI Civil/equivalent posts, the recruitment process will begin with the Preliminary Written Test. The Board has received 1,60,756 applications in this stream.
For SCT PC Civil/equivalent posts, 3,89,356 applications have been received. Both streams will go through a three-tier selection process beginning with the Preliminary Written Test.
Candidates applying for ASI FPB, PC Driver and PC Mechanic posts will follow a different route, beginning with the Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test.
The TSLPRB's website lists the broader selection sequence for the 2026 recruitment as Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination, wherever applicable.