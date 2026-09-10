Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: Application deadline extended for 7,437 posts; apply by September 16

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the application submission deadline for Police Recruitment 2026, giving aspiring candidates additional time to complete the online application process. According to the latest press note issued on September 8, the revised deadline is 5 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The recruitment drive covers 7,437 vacancies notified across various posts in the Police, Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence and Prisons & Correctional Services departments. Applications have been available online through the official TSLPRB website since August 19.