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Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: Application deadline extended for 7,437 posts; apply by September 16

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the last date to submit applications for Police Recruitment 2026, and the candidates now have time until 5 pm on September 16, 2026, to complete and submit their applications for 7,437 vacancies across police, fire, SPF, prisons and related departments
Telangana Police Recruitment 2026 Application deadline extende
Telangana Police Recruitment 2026 Application deadline extendeRepresentative official website image of Telangana Police Recruitment 2026
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The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the application submission deadline for Police Recruitment 2026, giving aspiring candidates additional time to complete the online application process. According to the latest press note issued on September 8, the revised deadline is 5 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The recruitment drive covers 7,437 vacancies notified across various posts in the Police, Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence and Prisons & Correctional Services departments. Applications have been available online through the official TSLPRB website since August 19.

TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Over 2.76 lakh applications already submitted for Telangana Police Recruitment 2026

The recruitment board said that 3,38,336 candidates have registered so far. Of these, 2,88,530 candidates have proceeded after paying the application fee, while 2,76,085 candidates have submitted their online applications. These candidates have submitted 3,80,762 different candidatures.

The board also highlighted that Aadhaar verification, being introduced in this recruitment, has already been completed for more than 95% of candidates. Women have also been provided 33.3% reservation in all posts notified for the SPF and Fire Services departments.

Why was the deadline extended?

The extension comes as a measure to provide candidates, particularly those who have registered or paid the application fee but are yet to submit their forms, with more time to complete the process. The Chairman of TSLPRB had also participated in candidate interaction programmes through T-SAT and All India Radio earlier this month to address queries and concerns.

The board has advised candidates not to wait until the final day. Last-minute submissions could lead to website congestion, delayed responses or unsuccessful application submissions.

TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Key details

  • Total vacancies: 7,437

  • Application mode: Online

  • Revised last date: September 16, 2026

  • Application deadline: 5 pm

  • Applications submitted so far: 2,76,085

  • Registered candidates: 3,38,336

  • Official website: tgprb.in

  • Helpline: 04041895151

  • Helpline timings: 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, except Sundays and public holidays.

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