Telangana Intermediate first and second-year students are set to appear for their 2027 practical examinations at their respective junior colleges, with the proposed jumbling system unlikely to be implemented this academic year.
According to a report by media sources, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has not initiated steps to introduce the jumbling system, under which students would be allotted practical examination centres at colleges other than their own.
The development comes as the Board prepares to conduct science practical examinations for first-year students under the new pattern, alongside the existing second-year practical examinations.
Under the jumbling system, students from one junior college would be allotted examination centres at another college, similar to the arrangement followed for theory examinations.
With the proposal not being implemented, first and second-year students are expected to write their practical examinations at their own institutions.
The arrangement means students will not have to travel to another college solely for their practical assessments.
However, the decision has also renewed concerns over transparency in the evaluation process.
Student organisations have raised concerns about alleged irregularities in practical examinations at certain private and corporate junior colleges. These include allegations that students are awarded full marks without proper assessment in exchange for additional fees.
With first-year students now included in practical examinations, student organisations have urged the government and TG BIE to take measures to prevent such practices.
According to the tentative timetable released by TG BIE on November 19, the practical examinations will be conducted on separate dates for the two batches.
January 29: First-year English practical examination
January 30: Second-year English practical examination
February 1 to 10: Second-year science practical examinations
February 11 to 18: First-year science practical examinations under the new pattern
Second-year science practical examinations will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 AM to 12 noon and 2 PM to 5 PM.
For first-year science students, the examinations will be held in three two-hour sessions: 9 AM to 11 AM, 12 noon to 2 PM, and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
Science practical examinations cover subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.
The Board has also released the tentative schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2027.
First-year theory examinations will begin on February 24, while second-year examinations will commence on February 25.
The first-year examinations will conclude on March 19, followed by the second-year examinations on March 20.
Meanwhile, students are advised to follow the official examination timetable and instructions issued by TG BIE regarding practical examination arrangements and centre allotments.
Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest exam news and updates.