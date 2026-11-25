What does no jumbling mean for Inter students?

Under the jumbling system, students from one junior college would be allotted examination centres at another college, similar to the arrangement followed for theory examinations.

With the proposal not being implemented, first and second-year students are expected to write their practical examinations at their own institutions.

The arrangement means students will not have to travel to another college solely for their practical assessments.

However, the decision has also renewed concerns over transparency in the evaluation process.

Student organisations have raised concerns about alleged irregularities in practical examinations at certain private and corporate junior colleges. These include allegations that students are awarded full marks without proper assessment in exchange for additional fees.

With first-year students now included in practical examinations, student organisations have urged the government and TG BIE to take measures to prevent such practices.