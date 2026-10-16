Telangana Inter Exams 2027: Passing theory alone won't be enough as new internal assessment rules take effect

Telangana Inter first-year students must secure the prescribed minimum marks separately in theory and internal assessments under the board's 2026–27 guidelines.

Students appearing for the Telangana Intermediate First-Year Public Examinations in 2027 will have to pay attention to more than their final written examinations, as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has outlined separate qualifying requirements for theory and internal assessments across several subjects.

According to the board's Validation Rules and Guidelines & FAQs, effective from the 2026–27 academic year, students must appear for both components and secure the prescribed minimum marks separately to be declared passed in the subjects covered by the new internal assessment framework.

This means that scoring sufficient marks in the annual theory examination alone will not guarantee a pass if a student fails to meet the qualifying requirement in the internal assessment.

The guidelines cover first-year subjects including Mathematics, second languages, Humanities, Commerce and Accountancy, with subject-specific assessment arrangements. Science subjects have separate practical examination rules.