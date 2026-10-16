Telangana Inter Exams 2027: Passing theory alone won't be enough as new internal assessment rules take effect

Telangana Inter first-year students must secure the prescribed minimum marks separately in theory and internal assessments under the board's 2026–27 guidelines.
Students appearing for the Telangana Intermediate First-Year Public Examinations in 2027 will have to pay attention to more than their final written examinations, as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has outlined separate qualifying requirements for theory and internal assessments across several subjects.
According to the board's Validation Rules and Guidelines & FAQs, effective from the 2026–27 academic year, students must appear for both components and secure the prescribed minimum marks separately to be declared passed in the subjects covered by the new internal assessment framework.
This means that scoring sufficient marks in the annual theory examination alone will not guarantee a pass if a student fails to meet the qualifying requirement in the internal assessment.
The guidelines cover first-year subjects including Mathematics, second languages, Humanities, Commerce and Accountancy, with subject-specific assessment arrangements. Science subjects have separate practical examination rules.
For first-year second languages, Humanities, Commerce and Accountancy, the board has prescribed an 80-mark theory examination and a 20-mark internal assessment, making a total of 100 marks.
Under the standard 35% qualifying requirement, students must obtain at least 28 marks in theory and seven marks in internal assessment. The document also specifies different minimum marks for categories eligible under the applicable 30% and 25% qualifying norms.
Mathematics follows different arrangements depending on the group.
For MPC students, Mathematics IA and Mathematics IB each carry 60 marks for theory and 15 marks for internal assessment, totalling 75 marks per paper. The guidelines specify a minimum of 21 marks in theory and five marks in internal assessment under the standard qualifying requirement.
For MEC students, Mathematics IA and IB are considered together for a total of 100 marks, comprising 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in internal assessment.
In each case, students must satisfy the qualifying requirements applicable to their category in both components.
The board's guidelines also explain how students will be assessed during the academic year.
In Mathematics, internal assessment involves periodical tests, mathematical activities and activity-based problem-solving with viva voce. Students are required to maintain records of their activities, while lecturers must conduct the prescribed assessments and upload marks through the TGBIE portal.
For the 2026–27 academic year, the guidelines direct that the first three Mathematics unit tests be completed by the end of November 2026, with the remaining tests conducted according to the board's schedule.
In Humanities subjects such as Economics, History, Political Science and Public Administration, students are expected to undertake activities connected to their syllabus. The board's FAQs clarify that obtaining sufficient marks in the annual examination will not compensate for failing to meet the internal assessment requirement.
Commerce and Accountancy students are also required to complete prescribed activities and assessments, with the respective lecturers responsible for evaluation and maintaining student-wise marks records.
The board has issued separate validation rules for first-year practical examinations in Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.
Under these guidelines, each practical examination carries 15 marks and lasts two hours. The examinations are to be conducted under the supervision of external examiners appointed by TGBIE.
Students must also produce their hall tickets and duly completed, lecturer-certified practical record books as prescribed in the guidelines.
The science practical arrangements should not be confused with the 20-mark internal assessment system prescribed for several other first-year subjects.
The board's guidelines state that theory and internal assessment are independent components.
For subjects covered by the new internal assessment rules, students who fail in either component may appear in subsequent supplementary or annual examinations for the component in which they failed, subject to TGBIE regulations.
The rules also specifiy that separate improvement examinations will not be conducted exclusively for internal assessment in several subjects.
Students should therefore complete the prescribed tests, activities and records within the academic schedule rather than rely solely on preparation for the final written examination.
The new framework places greater importance on assessments conducted throughout the academic year. Students will need to monitor their internal assessment schedules, complete the required activities and ensure that their marks are recorded.
Junior colleges, meanwhile, are required to maintain student-wise assessment registers and submit marks through the board's online portal within the prescribed schedule.
While the exact assessment pattern differs by subject and group, the central requirement remains the same: students must meet the applicable qualifying criteria in each compulsory examination component.
The guidelines apply to the 2026–27 academic year and are particularly relevant to first-year students preparing for the 2027 Intermediate Public Examinations.