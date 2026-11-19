The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February/March 2027 today, November 19. According to the schedule, the first-year examinations will begin on February 24, while the second-year examinations will commence on February 25, 2027.
The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon for both first-year and second-year students. The schedule is applicable to students from General and Vocational streams.
The board has also announced the dates for practical examinations, internal assessments, Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education examinations.
February 24: Second Language Paper I
February 26: English Paper I
March 2: Mathematics Paper IA, Botany Paper I, Political Science Paper I and Accountancy Paper I
March 5: Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I, History Paper I and Commerce Paper I
March 9: Physics Paper I and Economics Paper I
March 12: Chemistry Paper I and Commerce & Accountancy Paper I
March 17: Public Administration Paper I and Mathematics Paper I (Single Paper for MEC Group)
March 19: Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper I for BiPC students
February 25: Second Language Paper II
February 27: English Paper II
March 3: Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II and Political Science Paper II
March 8: Mathematics Paper IIB, Zoology Paper II and History Paper II
March 12: Physics Paper II and Economics Paper II
March 16: Chemistry Paper II and Commerce & Accountancy Paper II
March 18: Public Administration Paper II
March 20: Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II and Bridge Course Mathematics Paper II for BiPC students
The TGBIE has also announced the practical examination schedule for science subjects.
Second-year practical examinations: February 1 to 10, 2027, including Sundays, in two sessions.
Morning session: 9 am to 12 noon
Afternoon session: 2 pm to 5 pm
First-year practical examinations: February 10 to 18, 2027, including Sundays, as per the new pattern.
First-year practical sessions: 9 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Environmental Education examination: January 27, 2027, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Ethics and Human Values examination: January 29, 2027, from 10 am to 1 pm.
English practical examination: January 29 for first-year students and January 30 for second-year students.
First-year internal assessment: January 20 to 25, 2027.
The board has clarified that the announced timetable is tentative. The theory examination dates will also apply to Intermediate Vocational Course examinations. However, a separate timetable will be issued for vocational subjects.
Students are advised to follow official announcements for further updates and any changes to the examination schedule.