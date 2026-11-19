The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February/March 2027 today, November 19. According to the schedule, the first-year examinations will begin on February 24, while the second-year examinations will commence on February 25, 2027.

The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon for both first-year and second-year students. The schedule is applicable to students from General and Vocational streams.

The board has also announced the dates for practical examinations, internal assessments, Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education examinations.