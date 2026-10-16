TG Inter Exams 2027: Fee payment from October 26; Last date without fine November 9

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2027. According to a press release dated October 15, 2026, the fee payment process will begin on October 26, with November 9 set as the last date for payment without a late fee.
The schedule applies to first- and second-year regular students, failed candidates in general and vocational courses, and attendance-exempted private candidates in Arts and Humanities groups appearing for the March 2027 examinations.
Students who miss the initial deadline can pay the examination fee with a late fee ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000, depending on the date of payment.
October 26 to November 9, 2026: Fee payment without late fee.
November 11 to November 20, 2026: Fee payment with a late fee of Rs 100.
November 22 to November 29, 2026: Fee payment with a late fee of Rs 500.
December 1 to December 7, 2026: Fee payment with a late fee of Rs 1,000.
December 9 to December 14, 2026: Fee payment with a late fee of Rs 2,000.
As per the notification, December 14, 2026, is the final date listed for payment with a late fee of Rs 2,000.
The board has also specified the examination fee for different courses.
First-year General Regular students: Rs 540
First-year Vocational Regular students: Rs 890 (Theory: Rs 540 + Practicals: Rs 250 + English Practicals: Rs 100)
Second-year General Arts students: Rs 540
Second-year General Science students: Rs 890 (Theory: Rs 540 + Practicals: Rs 250 + English Practicals: Rs 100)
Second-year Vocational students: Rs 890 (Theory: Rs 540 + Practicals: Rs 250 + English Practicals: Rs 100)
For first-year vocational students, the Rs 890 fee includes Rs 540 for theory examinations, Rs 250 for practicals and Rs 100 for English practicals.
The same fee structure applies to second-year General Science and vocational students.
Students appearing for the March 2027 Intermediate examinations should complete the fee payment within the prescribed dates to avoid additional charges.
The board has provided multiple late-fee windows, but the additional amount increases after each deadline.
Candidates should check with their respective junior colleges regarding the fee payment procedure and ensure that the required examination fee is paid within the applicable schedule.
The notification does not specify the examination timetable or hall-ticket release dates. These details will have to be confirmed through subsequent announcements from TGBIE.