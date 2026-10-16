TG Inter Exams 2027: Fee payment from October 26; Last date without fine November 9

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the examination fee payment schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2027. According to a press release dated October 15, 2026, the fee payment process will begin on October 26, with November 9 set as the last date for payment without a late fee.

The schedule applies to first- and second-year regular students, failed candidates in general and vocational courses, and attendance-exempted private candidates in Arts and Humanities groups appearing for the March 2027 examinations.

Students who miss the initial deadline can pay the examination fee with a late fee ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000, depending on the date of payment.