Telangana Group 1 recruitment results announced for 562 posts

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) released the list of selected candidates for Group 1 posts late Wednesday night on its official website, following a directive from the Division Bench of the Telangana High Court to proceed with appointments, according to The New Indian Express.

Recruitment details and vacancies

The recruitment drive aimed to fill 563 vacancies across various prestigious administrative positions, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commercial Tax Officer, Municipal Commissioner, and various welfare officer roles. However, one post remains vacant as per the High Court’s orders, with 562 posts filled by selected candidates.

Top rank holders

Lakshmi Deepika secured the top rank in the TGPSC Group 1 recruitment, followed by Venkata Ramana in second place and Vamsikrisha Reddy in third. The TGPSC emphasised that the final selection of candidates is subject to the Telangana High Court’s final ruling.

Next steps for candidates

Selected candidates are advised to check the detailed selection list and further updates on the official TGPSC website to proceed with the next steps in the recruitment process.