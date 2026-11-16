Telangana government fixes BPharmacy tuition fee at Rs 45,000 for Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Telangana government has fixed the BPharmacy tuition fee at Rs 45,000 for Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (HIPS), located at B Gangaram, Sathupally, in Khammam district, for the 2025–28 block period.

The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Ms.No.34 on November 14, 2026, notifying the fee following recommendations from the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

The order applies specifically to the BPharmacy programme offered by HIPS and not to other pharmacy colleges in the state.