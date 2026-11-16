Telangana government fixes BPharmacy tuition fee at Rs 45,000 for Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Telangana government has fixed the BPharmacy tuition fee at Rs 45,000 for Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (HIPS), located at B Gangaram, Sathupally, in Khammam district, for the 2025–28 block period.
The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Ms.No.34 on November 14, 2026, notifying the fee following recommendations from the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).
The order applies specifically to the BPharmacy programme offered by HIPS and not to other pharmacy colleges in the state.
According to the government order, TAFRC submitted its recommendations regarding the institution's tuition fee through a communication dated September 3, 2026.
The order also refers to a communication from the Telangana Council of Higher Education dated October 22.
After examining the recommendations, the government approved the Rs 45,000 tuition fee for the 2025–28 block period.
The notification will be published in the Telangana Gazette.
The government order states that Hetero Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences received affiliation from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for the academic years 2024–25, 2025–26 and 2026–27.
The fee fixation follows the state's existing regulatory framework governing private unaided professional institutions.
The institution's tuition fee has been notified under the applicable admission and fee regulation rules, based on TAFRC recommendations.
Students seeking admission to HIPS can refer to the notified tuition fee while reviewing the institution's admission-related expenses.
However, the order does not separately specify hostel charges, examination fees or other institutional charges.
Candidates should verify the complete fee structure and applicable admission conditions through official counselling authorities and the institution.