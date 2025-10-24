Telangana Board announces SSC exam fee deadlines for March 2026 exams

Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has issued the fee payment schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Oriental Secondary School Certificate (OSSC), and vocational public examinations scheduled for March 2026.

Candidates can pay the examination fees without a late payment from October 30 to November 13, 2025, with remittance by headmasters through the Cyber Treasury permissible until November 14.

All school headmasters and principals have been instructed to take immediate steps to ensure the timely payment of fees and submission of data for both regular and previously failed candidates.

The online submission of student data to the District Education Officer (DEO) must be completed by November 18, and the DGE should receive schools' data from the DEOs by December 10, 2025.

The timelines for fee payment are as follows:

Without late fee: October 30 to November 13, 2025

With Rs 100 late fee: November 15 to November 29, 2025

With Rs 200 late fee: December 2 to December 11, 2025

With Rs 500 late fee: December 15 to December 29, 2025

The BSE emphasised that errors in names, dates of birth, or subject codes will not be corrected later, and such mistakes could lead to result cancellation.

The notification also reminded schools that all fees must be remitted only through government-recognised challans, and individual payments from students will not be accepted.