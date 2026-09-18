Exams

Telangana AYUSH Counselling 2026: BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BNYS registration begins; apply by September 25

KNRUHS has opened online registration for Telangana UG AYUSH counselling 2026 for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS under the Competent Authority Quota. NEET UG 2026-qualified candidates can apply until 2 PM on September 25
Telangana AYUSH Counselling 2026
Telangana AYUSH Counselling 2026Representative official website image of Telangana AYUSH Counselling 2026
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The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has started the online registration process for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2026-27.

The registration window opened at 6 AM on September 17, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications and upload the required certificates until 2 PM on September 25, 2026. The university has issued the notification and prospectus for determining the Telangana State merit position for web-based counselling.

Telangana AYUSH counselling 2026: Important dates

The university has said that the final merit list and dates for exercising web options will be notified separately on the KNRUHS website. No individual communication will be sent to candidates.

Who can apply for Telangana UG AYUSH counselling?

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility conditions specified by KNRUHS can apply for Competent Authority Quota seats in government and private AYUSH colleges affiliated with the university.

The minimum NEET UG 2026 scores specified in the notification are:

Eligibility criteria for Telangana AYUSH Admission 2026

For BAMS, BHMS and BNYS, candidates must have passed Intermediate or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English.

The minimum science-subject marks prescribed are:

  • OC candidates: 50%

  • BC/SC/ST candidates: 40%

  • BC/SC/ST PwD candidates: 40%

  • OC PwD candidates: 45%

  • EWS candidates: 50%

For BUMS, candidates must also meet the specific NCISM requirements, including having studied Urdu, Arabic or Persian as a subject in Class 10 or 12, as specified in the notification.

Candidates must have completed 17 years of age by December 31, 2026. There is no upper age limit for AYUSH undergraduate admissions.

Documents required for TG AYUSH Counselling 2026

Candidates should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready before beginning the application. These include:

  • NEET UG 2026 admit card

  • NEET UG 2026 rank card

  • SSC/equivalent certificate showing date of birth

  • Intermediate/equivalent marks memo

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Study certificates from Class 9 to Intermediate

  • Telangana integrated caste certificate, where applicable

  • Aadhaar card

  • Minority certificate, where applicable

  • Residence certificate for eligible open-school candidates

  • Income certificate for candidates claiming fee exemption

  • EWS certificate, where applicable

  • NCC certificate, where applicable

  • CAP certificate, where applicable

How to apply

Candidates have to complete the registration and certificate-upload process through the official counselling portal:

TS UG AYUSH Counselling 2026 Portal

The application process involves registration, payment of the fee, entering/updating candidate details and uploading certificates. The prospectus advises candidates to use a desktop or laptop with an internet connection while completing the process.

Candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting the application. KNRUHS has warned that applications without mandatory certificates, a passport-size photograph or signature, as well as incomplete applications, will be automatically rejected for merit consideration.

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