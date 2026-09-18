Telangana AYUSH Counselling 2026: BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BNYS registration begins; apply by September 25

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has started the online registration process for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2026-27.

The registration window opened at 6 AM on September 17, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications and upload the required certificates until 2 PM on September 25, 2026. The university has issued the notification and prospectus for determining the Telangana State merit position for web-based counselling.