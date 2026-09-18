Telangana AYUSH Counselling 2026: BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BNYS registration begins; apply by September 25

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has started the online registration process for admission to BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses under the Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2026-27.
The registration window opened at 6 AM on September 17, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications and upload the required certificates until 2 PM on September 25, 2026. The university has issued the notification and prospectus for determining the Telangana State merit position for web-based counselling.
Telangana AYUSH counselling 2026: Important dates
The university has said that the final merit list and dates for exercising web options will be notified separately on the KNRUHS website. No individual communication will be sent to candidates.
Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and meet the eligibility conditions specified by KNRUHS can apply for Competent Authority Quota seats in government and private AYUSH colleges affiliated with the university.
The minimum NEET UG 2026 scores specified in the notification are:
For BAMS, BHMS and BNYS, candidates must have passed Intermediate or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English.
The minimum science-subject marks prescribed are:
OC candidates: 50%
BC/SC/ST candidates: 40%
BC/SC/ST PwD candidates: 40%
OC PwD candidates: 45%
EWS candidates: 50%
For BUMS, candidates must also meet the specific NCISM requirements, including having studied Urdu, Arabic or Persian as a subject in Class 10 or 12, as specified in the notification.
Candidates must have completed 17 years of age by December 31, 2026. There is no upper age limit for AYUSH undergraduate admissions.
Candidates should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready before beginning the application. These include:
NEET UG 2026 admit card
NEET UG 2026 rank card
SSC/equivalent certificate showing date of birth
Intermediate/equivalent marks memo
Transfer Certificate
Study certificates from Class 9 to Intermediate
Telangana integrated caste certificate, where applicable
Aadhaar card
Minority certificate, where applicable
Residence certificate for eligible open-school candidates
Income certificate for candidates claiming fee exemption
EWS certificate, where applicable
NCC certificate, where applicable
CAP certificate, where applicable
Candidates have to complete the registration and certificate-upload process through the official counselling portal:
TS UG AYUSH Counselling 2026 Portal
The application process involves registration, payment of the fee, entering/updating candidate details and uploading certificates. The prospectus advises candidates to use a desktop or laptop with an internet connection while completing the process.
Candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting the application. KNRUHS has warned that applications without mandatory certificates, a passport-size photograph or signature, as well as incomplete applications, will be automatically rejected for merit consideration.