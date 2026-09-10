Tamil Nadu Quarterly Exam Timetable 2026: Exams set to begin on September 16

Department of School Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the Quarterly Exam Dates 2026 for Classes 1 to 12. The exams are set to begin from September 16 onwards and shall continue till September 24/ 25. The schedule of exams is different for Classes 1 to 10 and Plus 1 & 2. Once the exams get over, the quaterly vacation has been announced from September 25 to October 4.