Tamil Nadu Quarterly Exam Timetable 2026: Exams set to begin on September 16

Department of School Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the Quarterly Exam Dates 2026 for Classes 1 to 12. The exams are set to begin from September 16 onwards and shall continue till September 24/ 25. The schedule of exams is different for Classes 1 to 10 and Plus 1 & 2. Once the exams get over, the quaterly vacation has been announced from September 25 to October 4.
The Quarterly Examinations schedule is applicable for students studying in government, government-aided and private schools. The exams for Class 9 students will take place in the afternoon session, i.e., from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while the exams for Class 10 students will take place in the morning session i.e., from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
September 16: Tamil
September 17: English
September 18: Optional Subject
September 21: Mathematics
September 22: Physical Education
September 23: Science
September 24: Social Science
For the timetable of other classes, students can directly concat their respective teachers. Most schools have already announced the timetable to students. The same has been displayed on the notice boards as well.
As the quarterly exams are approaching, students can start the revision of syllabus. The exam schedule will remain unchanged until and unless announced by the School Education Department. Therefore, students are advised to not believe any rumours.