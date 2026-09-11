Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026 gets a Mid-Round Seat Boost: 250 new MBBS seats added

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, has introduced a significant update to the ongoing NEET UG 2026 Round 2 counselling. The Selection Committee has added 250 new/increased MBBS seats to the state counselling process after receiving the required regulatory approvals and Letters of Permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the concerned university.

The development comes at a crucial point in the counselling cycle, with candidates currently in the choice-filling and locking stage. The official Round 2 schedule covers MBBS and BDS admissions in Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges, ESIC Medical College, self-financing institutions, including Christian Medical College, Vellore, state private universities and other eligible categories.