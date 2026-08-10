Tamil Nadu NEET UG rank list 2026 released; Here's how to download

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG 2026 provisional rank list for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling can download the rank list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

The DME has released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG rank list 2026 admission to undergraduate medical programmes under government and management quotas, along with candidates applying under the 7.5 per cent reservation.