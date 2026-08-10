Tamil Nadu NEET UG rank list 2026 released; Here's how to download

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG 2026 provisional rank list for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling can download the rank list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
The DME has released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG rank list 2026 admission to undergraduate medical programmes under government and management quotas, along with candidates applying under the 7.5 per cent reservation.
How to download Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 rank list?
Step 1: Open the official portal of TN DME at tnmedicalselection.net.
Step 2: Find the link "PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR MBBS/BDS 2026 - 2027 SESSION TAMILNADU GOVT SCHOOL CANDIDATES 7.5% RESERVATION"
Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the NEET merit list
Step 4: Check the application number, roll number, name, common rank and NEET rank
Step 5: Download NEET UG rank list 2026 pdf
Step 6: Keep the hard copy of rank list for future need