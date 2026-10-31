Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 begins today; choice filling closes November 3

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has released the tentative schedule for Round 1 counselling for postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses for the 2026–27 academic session.
According to the Selection Committee, registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking will begin today, October 31, 2026, at 12.01 pm and continue until November 3, 2026, at 5 pm.
The counselling covers seats in Tamil Nadu government medical colleges, government and management quota seats, including minority and NRI categories, in self-financing medical colleges, and the specified 20 per cent and 50 per cent seats at Christian Medical College, Vellore.
Candidates can participate in the counselling process through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.
The Selection Committee has announced the following tentative schedule:
October 31, 12.01 pm: Registration, payment and choice filling begin
November 3, 5 pm: Last date for registration, payment, choice filling and locking
November 4: Processing of seat allotment
November 5: Round 1 seat allotment result
November 5–10, 3 pm: Downloading of provisional allotment orders
November 10, 5 pm: Last date to join allotted colleges
The counselling schedule is tentative, and candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates.
For government quota seats, candidates with general ranks from 1 to 7,952, corresponding to NEET marks ranging from 705.64 to 226, are included in the notified choice-filling range.
For management quota seats, the notified general rank range is 1 to 3,643, with NEET marks ranging from 625 to 226.
Candidates should verify their eligibility and applicable quota before participating in the counselling process.
Candidates participating in online choice filling must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 for government quota or management quota counselling.
In addition, a refundable security deposit must be paid according to the category of seats selected:
Government medical colleges: Rs 30,000
Government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges: Rs 1 lakh
Management quota seats, including minority and NRI categories, in self-financing medical colleges: Rs 2 lakh
Candidates applying under both government and management quotas will be able to fill choices for the seats corresponding to their applications.
The Selection Committee has clarified that candidates can modify their preferences multiple times before locking their choices.
However, once choices are locked, no further changes will be permitted.
If a candidate fails to lock their choices before November 3 at 5 pm, the system will automatically lock the choices entered.
Candidates have been advised to arrange their preferred courses and colleges carefully before final submission.
The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2026.
Candidates allotted seats must pay the applicable tuition fee online before downloading their provisional allotment orders.
The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.
Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges with original certificates and scanned copies for verification.
The last date for joining is November 10, 2026, at 5 pm.
The Selection Committee has warned that candidates who fail to report within the prescribed deadline may have their selection or admission cancelled without further notice.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit tnmedicalselection.net, as the Selection Committee will not individually communicate counselling updates or results.