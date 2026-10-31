Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 begins today; choice filling closes November 3

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has released the tentative schedule for Round 1 counselling for postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to the Selection Committee, registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking will begin today, October 31, 2026, at 12.01 pm and continue until November 3, 2026, at 5 pm.

The counselling covers seats in Tamil Nadu government medical colleges, government and management quota seats, including minority and NRI categories, in self-financing medical colleges, and the specified 20 per cent and 50 per cent seats at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Candidates can participate in the counselling process through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.