SSC GD revised result 2026 declared at ssc.gov.in; check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised exam results for the General Duty (Constable) exam today, October 23, 2026. It has released SSC GD Constable results 2026 on the official portal at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can acces their SSC GD results 2026 with valid login credentials such as roll number, name, and date of birth.

The Commission has released an official notice regarding the SSC GD revised Constable results 2026. It has released SSC GD results 2026 on October 12. The exam authority has received representations from some candidates seeking clarification regarding the categories of candidates reflected in List-I (Female) and List-II (Male) of the candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the examination.

In the notice, the Commission says, "it is clarified that certain candidates, who had applied under the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ESM categories at time of filling up of their Online Application Form, have qualified the Computer Based Examination (CBE) on the basis of the standards prescribed for Unreserved (UR) candidates in terms of the provisions of the Examination Notice. Accordingly, their category was reflected as UR in the lists (List-I and List-II) published earlier on the website of the Commission."

"To ensure clarity, the Commission has now uploaded the detailed lists on its website, after including both the categories: the actual category under which the candidates applied and the category against which they have been considered," it added.

Candidates must note that all other terms and conditions of the SSC GD result in CAPFs and SSF, and Rifleman GD in Assam Rifles Examination, shall remain unchanged.