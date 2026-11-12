SSC GD PET admit card 2026 released; check exam dates here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) admit card for the General Duty (GD) exam. It has activated the SSC GD PET admit card 2026 download link on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who are shortlisted for the PET/PST exam can download SSC GD Constable admit card with valid login credentials. One must use their registration number or roll number and date of birth to download SSC GD PET hall ticket. The Commission will be conducting the SSC GD Constable PET exams from November 26 to December 22, 2026.

According to the official sources, a total of 1,97,408 candidates have been shortlisted for SSC GD PET exam. The exam authoroty has declared the SSC GD results on October 12. A total of 1,81,251 male candidates, 15,782 female candidates and 375 male candidates for SSF shortlisted for physical tests. Aspirants must note that the PET and PST are qualifying in nature, and no marks are awarded.

How to download SSC GD PET admit card 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of SSC at ssc.gov.in/ ssccr.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section

Step 3: Find the SSC GD PET admit card download link

Step 4: Follow the link to land on the hall ticket page

Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: The SSC GD PET admit card 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of admit card for future need