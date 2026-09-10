SSC CPO 2026 Notification Out: Apply for 1,871 Sub-Inspector Posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 (SSC CPO 2026). Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from September 10 to September 30, 2026, through the official SSC website. The last date to submit the application is September 30 at 11 pm, while the online fee payment facility will remain available until October 1, 2026.
The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) schedule will be announced separately by the Commission.
The recruitment drive covers Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs and the SI (Fire) post in CISF. The posts carry Pay Level 6, with a pay scale of ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400.
Among CAPF vacancies, the recruitment covers CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB. The notification lists 1,320 posts for male candidates and 147 for female candidates under SI (GD) in CAPFs.
For SI in Delhi Police and SI (GD) in CAPFs, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. Candidates awaiting their degree result can apply only if they acquire the required qualification by the closing date of applications.
For SI (Fire) in CISF, candidates need a bachelor's degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, or the specified three-year engineering diploma qualification.
The standard age limit for most posts is 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2026. For SI (Fire) in CISF, the age limit is 18 to 30 years. SC/ST candidates receive five years' relaxation and OBC candidates three years, subject to the applicable rules.
The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates, SC/ST candidates and eligible Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.
Candidates will also get a correction window from October 8 to October 10, 2026. The correction charge is ₹200 for the first correction and ₹500 for the second correction.
The selection process will comprise:
Paper-I
Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Paper-II
Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
All these stages are mandatory.
Paper-I will have 100 questions for 100 marks, covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Paper-II will have 200 questions for 200 marks, with English Comprehension accounting for 100 questions and 200 marks.
There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer in Paper-I and 0.50 marks in Paper-II.