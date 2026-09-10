SSC CPO 2026 Notification Out: Apply for 1,871 Sub-Inspector Posts in Delhi Police, CAPFs

SSC CPO 2026 eligibility

For SI in Delhi Police and SI (GD) in CAPFs, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. Candidates awaiting their degree result can apply only if they acquire the required qualification by the closing date of applications.

For SI (Fire) in CISF, candidates need a bachelor's degree in Science with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, or the specified three-year engineering diploma qualification.

The standard age limit for most posts is 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2026. For SI (Fire) in CISF, the age limit is 18 to 30 years. SC/ST candidates receive five years' relaxation and OBC candidates three years, subject to the applicable rules.