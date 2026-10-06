SSC CHSL 2026 Application Window Closes October 7: Why candidates should not wait until the final hours

SSC CHSL 2026 Registration: Candidates planning to appear for the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL) 2026 have little time left to apply. The application window will close on October 7 at 11 pm, bringing the month-long registration process to an end.
Unlike a routine “last date” reminder, there is another deadline candidates need to note: submitting the form and paying the application fee do not close at the same time. While applications must be submitted by 11 pm on October 7, the online fee payment facility will remain available until 11 pm on October 8.
The recruitment drive has approximately 2,536 tentative vacancies. SSC has clarified that the final number will be determined later after scrutiny of information provided by the user departments.
The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 30 to December 31.
The examination will recruit candidates to Group C posts, including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Data Entry Operator Grade A across central government ministries, departments, offices and other organisations. The pay levels range from Rs 19,900-63,200 for LDC/JSA to Rs 29,200-92,300 for certain DEO posts.
For most posts, candidates should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination. Certain DEO/DEO Grade A posts require Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics. Candidates awaiting their Class 12 results can apply, but they must acquire the required qualification by October 7.
The general age limit is 18 to 27 years as on August 1, 2026, with relaxations applicable to eligible categories.
One deadline candidates should not overlook
Applications can be submitted through the SSC official website or the mySSC mobile application. SSC has specifically advised candidates not to wait until the closing date, citing the possibility of heavy traffic affecting login or application submission.
The application fee is Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, eligible PwBD and eligible Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt.
Candidates who make mistakes will get another opportunity: SSC will open the application correction window from October 14 to 16. However, only candidates whose completed applications were received within the prescribed period will be eligible to use it.