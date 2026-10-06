SSC CHSL 2026 Application Window Closes October 7: Why candidates should not wait until the final hours

SSC CHSL 2026 Registration: Candidates planning to appear for the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL) 2026 have little time left to apply. The application window will close on October 7 at 11 pm, bringing the month-long registration process to an end.

Unlike a routine “last date” reminder, there is another deadline candidates need to note: submitting the form and paying the application fee do not close at the same time. While applications must be submitted by 11 pm on October 7, the online fee payment facility will remain available until 11 pm on October 8.

The recruitment drive has approximately 2,536 tentative vacancies. SSC has clarified that the final number will be determined later after scrutiny of information provided by the user departments.

The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 30 to December 31.