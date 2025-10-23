SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam to begin on Nov 12; slot selection window opens

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. The Tier 1 exam, earlier slated for September 8 to 18, will now commence on November 12, 2025, for 3,131 Group C vacancies. The final exam date is yet to be announced on the official website, ssc.gov.in
The Commission has launched a self-slot selection system, enabling candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can select one city out of the three options provided during registration. SSC stated that this initiative aims to make the examination process more candidate-centric. However, for those opting for regional language papers, available dates and shifts may be limited.
The slot selection facility will remain open from October 22 to 28, 2025. Candidates are advised to choose their preferences carefully, as no modifications will be allowed after submission. Those who fail to select a slot within this period will be treated as having opted out of the exam. If all chosen slots are filled, SSC will allot one on a best-effort basis.
How to Select Your Slot
Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
Log in using your registration number and password
Go to the slot selection section
Choose your preferred exam city, date, and shift
Save and submit your selection
Download the confirmation page for reference
Candidates are urged to complete the process within the given window to avoid any inconvenience.