SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam shift schedule OUT: Check dates here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the shift schedule for its SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 examination, set to commence on 12 November 2025.

The exam is being conducted to fill 3,131 vacancies for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The SSC will conduct the exam across multiple centres in three distinct daily time slots.

According to the published timetable:

Shift 1 will run from 9:00 am to 10:00 am (reporting at 7:30 am)

Shift 2 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm (reporting at 11:30 am)

Shift 3 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm (reporting at 3:30 pm)

SSC has advised all candidates to arrive well in advance, noting that entry to the venue will not be permitted after the gate-closing time. They must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo identification document for verification.

The admit cards will be released region-wise on the respective SSC websites, typically three to five days ahead of the exam date.

Furthermore, for the first time this year, SSC introduced a slot-selection system, allowing candidates to choose their preferred exam city, date and shift. This window was open from 22 to 28 October, and the city-intimation slip is expected to be published on 3 November.

Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official SSC portal closely, download their admit cards promptly, and plan their travel and arrival at the venue accordingly to avoid last-minute troubles.