SSC CHSL 2025: Tier-1 exam city slips released, admit cards by Nov 9

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2025. Candidates can access it directly from the Latest News section on the official website at ssc.gov.in .

The city slip indicates the examination city to facilitate travel planning, whereas the admit card will provide the full centre address, gate closure timings, and required items.

Admit cards will be available by November 9. Both documents must be printed and carried to the examination centre.

Candidates who have completed Class 12 and seek government positions such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), or Data Entry Operator (DEO) are eligible for the SSC CHSL exam.

The Tier-1 examination commences on November 12, 2025, and will be held in computer-based mode across three shifts, offering 3,131 vacancies.

Approximately 30.69 lakh applicants nationwide have registered for the exam, which was originally set for September 8-18 but rescheduled to November.

City and slot allocation

“Candidates who have exercised the option of ‘slot selection‘ has been allocated their examination city an date, as per their choice. However, due to functional difficulties shift has been changed. Accordingly, such candidates have been given the examination city as per their choice, but on a different day/ shift. Candidates who have opted for ‘Alternate city of examination’, have been assigned for examination as per their choice to the maximum extent," states the official notice.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier I Exam City slip

1. Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in .

2. On the homepage, locate the link for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I).

3. Click on City Intimation Slip.

4. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

5. Download and print the slip from the new page.

Candidates encountering discrepancies in the city slip should contact the SSC helpdesk or email the authorities, ensuring accurate entry of the application number and date of birth during download.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam pattern

The computer-based test comprises multiple-choice questions. General category candidates are allotted 60 minutes, while PwD (Blind/Cerebral Palsy) candidates receive 80 minutes.

The paper covers:

- English Language (Basic Knowledge): 25 questions, 25 marks

- General Intelligence: 25 questions, 25 marks

- Quantitative Aptitude: 25 questions, 25 marks

- General Awareness: 25 questions, 25 marks

Total: 100 questions, 100 marks.