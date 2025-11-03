SSC CHSL 2025 city intimation slips issued: Here’s how to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the city-intimation slips for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025, enabling candidates to check their allotted city, date, and examination shift. Candidates can download the city slips from the SSC’s regional websites.

The SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin on November 12, and the city slip serves as a pre-admit notification to help candidates plan their travel and logistics.

The admit cards, which contain details of centre addresses, will be issued a few days before the exam.

This year, the SSC has also introduced a slot-selection feature, allowing candidates to choose their preferred city and shift within a given window. Those who miss this window will be assigned automatically.

Here’s how to download the SSC CHSL 2025 city intimation slip:

Visit the official SSC regional website (according to your exam region).

Click on the link titled “CHSL 2025 Tier-I Exam: City Intimation Slip.”

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

View your allotted exam city, date, and shift.

Download and print the slip for reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully and report any discrepancies to the SSC before the exam date.