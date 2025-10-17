SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys, response sheets released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Answer key and response sheet for the examinations held between September 12 and September 26, 2025, and on October 14, 2025.

Candidates can file objections to the answer key by paying Rs 50 per question. Those who took the exam can check and download their admit cards on the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in .

The Tier 1 exam was held over 15 days at 255 exam centres across 126 cities. Of the 28 lakh registered candidates, around 13.5 lakh appeared for the exam.

Here’s how candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key and response sheets:

Visit the official website of the commission: ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Uploading of Tentative answer keys along with candidate's response sheet", under the "Notice board" section

The answer key along with the response sheet will be automatically downloaded

Save it for future reference

The response sheet will include information such as the roll number, candidate's name, exam name and post name, exam date, test time, centre name, and a list of questions answered by the candidate.

Those who have objections with the answer key must select the type of complaint, detail the issue, and attach a scanned photograph to prove their objection or grievance. After submitting your complaint, you must pay the fees.

Here’s how candidates can raise objections:

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in and login

Under "My Applications" section, click on "Answer Key Challenge" under the CGL Tier 1 Examination

Then, click on "Click Here" and fill in details like type of complaint, issue, scanned image and then pay the fees

You can click on "View Grievance Question" to see the questions that you have already objected to

Objections are permitted until October 19, 2025 (9 pm), and the SSC has informed candidates that it won’t entertain any objections after this date.