SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2026 Released: Why your hall ticket may not be available yet

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2026 release has begun, but unlike a single-day release for all candidates, the Staff Selection Commission is making the hall tickets available in phases linked to the candidate's examination date.
This means candidates should not assume that an admit card not appearing in their login indicates a problem with their application. The Commission's examination notice provides for Admission Certificates to be made available two to three days before the respective examination date.
The Tier 1 examination is scheduled from September 30 to October 30, 2026 in computer-based mode. The city intimation information had already been released, allowing candidates to check their allotted examination city, date and shift before the detailed hall ticket becomes available.
The current release pattern means candidates with an examination date at the beginning of the SSC CGL schedule get their hall tickets first.
For example, reports on the current rollout indicate:
One distinction candidates need to keep in mind is between the city intimation slip and the Admission Certificate.
The city slip gives candidates information about the allotted city, examination date and shift. It is intended to help with travel planning and cannot be used as the admit card for entering the examination centre. The Admission Certificate contains the detailed examination-centre information and instructions.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
Open the login/candidate portal.
Enter the required registration or login credentials.
Select the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admission Certificate/admit card link.
Download the hall ticket.
Check the examination date, shift, reporting details and centre address carefully.
Take a clear printout for the examination.
Candidates should also keep checking the relevant SSC regional portal, as regional websites are used for admit card-related services. The SSC Central Region website, for example, currently lists an important notice for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026.
This is where the phased-release system becomes important.
Candidates whose examination is several days away may not see the Admission Certificate immediately. They should first check the examination date shown in their city-intimation information and then monitor the SSC portal closer to that date.
The Commission's stated two-to-three-day window means that candidates scheduled later in the examination cycle should not necessarily expect their hall tickets alongside candidates appearing on September 30.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted across multiple dates and shifts, making the rolling release pattern particularly relevant for candidates trying to plan travel and examination-day arrangements.