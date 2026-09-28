SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2026 Released: Why your hall ticket may not be available yet

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2026 release has begun, but unlike a single-day release for all candidates, the Staff Selection Commission is making the hall tickets available in phases linked to the candidate's examination date.

This means candidates should not assume that an admit card not appearing in their login indicates a problem with their application. The Commission's examination notice provides for Admission Certificates to be made available two to three days before the respective examination date.

The Tier 1 examination is scheduled from September 30 to October 30, 2026 in computer-based mode. The city intimation information had already been released, allowing candidates to check their allotted examination city, date and shift before the detailed hall ticket becomes available.

The current release pattern means candidates with an examination date at the beginning of the SSC CGL schedule get their hall tickets first.

For example, reports on the current rollout indicate: