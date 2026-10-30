Exams

SRMJEEE 2027 registration begins; exam dates announced for April and June sessions

SRMIST has opened SRMJEEE 2027 registrations for BTech admissions. The entrance examination will be conducted in two phases, on April 17–18 and June 19–20, 2027.
SRMJEEE 2027 registration begins
SRMJEEE 2027 registration beginsrepresentative official website image
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The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened registrations for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes.

The institute has also announced the examination schedule, with SRMJEEE 2027 set to be conducted in two phases instead of three, marking a change from the previous admission cycle.

According to the announced schedule, Phase 1 will be held on April 17 and 18, 2027, while Phase 2 is scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2027.

Candidates can register through the official application portal at applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.

SRMJEEE 2027: Important dates

  • Registration begins: October 30, 2026

  • Phase 1 application deadline: April 2, 2027

  • Phase 1 examination dates: April 17 and 18, 2027

  • Phase 2 application deadline: June 4, 2027 (subject to official confirmation)

  • Phase 2 examination dates: June 19 and 20, 2027

The application fee is Rs 1,400 per phase and is non-refundable. Candidates wishing to appear in both phases must submit separate applications and pay the prescribed fee for each attempt.

Who can apply for SRMJEEE 2027?

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027 can apply, subject to the eligibility requirements.

For most BTech programmes, applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Mathematics and one eligible third subject, such as Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology or Computer Science.

Separate subject requirements apply to certain biotechnology-related programmes.

How to apply for SRMJEEE 2027

  1. Visit applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.

  2. Complete the registration using the required personal and contact details.

  3. Fill in the application form and academic information.

  4. Upload the prescribed documents.

  5. Pay the application fee and complete the submission process.

SRMJEEE 2027 will be conducted as an online, remotely proctored examination. Candidates should review the technical requirements and examination instructions before applying.

The entrance examination is used for BTech admissions across participating SRM institutions and campuses.

SRMJEEE