SRMJEEE 2027 registration begins; exam dates announced for April and June sessions

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened registrations for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes.

The institute has also announced the examination schedule, with SRMJEEE 2027 set to be conducted in two phases instead of three, marking a change from the previous admission cycle.

According to the announced schedule, Phase 1 will be held on April 17 and 18, 2027, while Phase 2 is scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2027.

Candidates can register through the official application portal at applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.