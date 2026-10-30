SRMJEEE 2027 registration begins; exam dates announced for April and June sessions

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened registrations for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes.
The institute has also announced the examination schedule, with SRMJEEE 2027 set to be conducted in two phases instead of three, marking a change from the previous admission cycle.
According to the announced schedule, Phase 1 will be held on April 17 and 18, 2027, while Phase 2 is scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2027.
Candidates can register through the official application portal at applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.
Registration begins: October 30, 2026
Phase 1 application deadline: April 2, 2027
Phase 1 examination dates: April 17 and 18, 2027
Phase 2 application deadline: June 4, 2027 (subject to official confirmation)
Phase 2 examination dates: June 19 and 20, 2027
The application fee is Rs 1,400 per phase and is non-refundable. Candidates wishing to appear in both phases must submit separate applications and pay the prescribed fee for each attempt.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027 can apply, subject to the eligibility requirements.
For most BTech programmes, applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Mathematics and one eligible third subject, such as Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology or Computer Science.
Separate subject requirements apply to certain biotechnology-related programmes.
Complete the registration using the required personal and contact details.
Fill in the application form and academic information.
Upload the prescribed documents.
Pay the application fee and complete the submission process.
SRMJEEE 2027 will be conducted as an online, remotely proctored examination. Candidates should review the technical requirements and examination instructions before applying.
The entrance examination is used for BTech admissions across participating SRM institutions and campuses.