SRMJEEE 2027 Application Form Soon? Check registration dates from the last 3 years

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is yet to confirm the opening date for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 application process. However, registration trends from the previous three years indicate that the application window has generally opened around late October or early November.
An examination of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 admission cycles shows that SRMIST began accepting applications between October 30 and November 12.
The historical pattern provides useful context for students awaiting SRMJEEE 2027 registration, although it does not establish when the institute will release the upcoming application form.
The registration opening dates for the previous three admission cycles were:
SRMJEEE 2024: Applications opened on November 10, 2023.
SRMJEEE 2025: Applications opened on November 12, 2024.
SRMJEEE 2026: Applications opened on October 30, 2025.
The comparison reveals that SRMJEEE registration began in November for two consecutive admission cycles before moving to late October for the 2026 examination.
All three application windows opened within a 14-day period on the calendar.
However, the institute has not established a fixed annual registration date. Candidates should therefore treat the previous timelines as historical information rather than a confirmed schedule for 2027.
An SRMJEEE 2027 registration announcement published on the SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat website on October 6, 2026, carries a 'Coming soon' message.
The exact registration opening date and application deadlines for the 2027 examination have not been independently confirmed through an official SRMIST schedule.
Candidates should monitor the SRMIST website, srmist.edu.in, for the application link and detailed admission instructions.
The examination has been conducted in multiple phases, allowing candidates to apply for different examination opportunities.
For the 2026 admission cycle, SRMJEEE was scheduled across three phases, with examinations held in April, June and July.
The 2025 examination also followed a three-phase schedule, while the 2024 examination was conducted in two phases.
These previous arrangements provide background on the examination process. The number of phases and dates for SRMJEEE 2027 must be confirmed through the forthcoming official schedule.
Students planning to apply for SRMJEEE 2027 can use the waiting period to organise the information commonly required during online applications.
They should keep the following ready:
A valid personal email address and mobile number.
Class 10 and Class 12 academic details, where applicable.
A recent photograph and scanned signature.
A valid identity document.
An online payment method for the application fee.
Candidates should also review the eligibility conditions once the official 2027 information bulletin is available.
The previous examination cycle carried an application fee of Rs 1,400 per phase. The fee applicable to SRMJEEE 2027 should be checked against the new admission notification.
Students are advised to rely on the official website for confirmed registration dates, examination schedules and application requirements.
Official website: www.srmist.edu.in