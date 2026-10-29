SRMJEEE 2027 Application Form Soon? Check registration dates from the last 3 years

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is yet to confirm the opening date for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 application process. However, registration trends from the previous three years indicate that the application window has generally opened around late October or early November.

An examination of the 2024, 2025 and 2026 admission cycles shows that SRMIST began accepting applications between October 30 and November 12.

The historical pattern provides useful context for students awaiting SRMJEEE 2027 registration, although it does not establish when the institute will release the upcoming application form.