SRMJEEE 2027 application form out; check documents required to apply

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened applications for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 for admission to its undergraduate engineering programmes. Candidates seeking BTech admission can apply online through the official admission portal, applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.
Applicants must keep a set of documents and personal details ready before beginning the registration process to avoid errors or delays in submitting the application.
Documents required for SRMJEEE 2027 application
Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready:
Class 10 marksheet or certificate: Required to enter academic details and verify personal information.
Class 12 marksheet or details: Candidates who have completed Class 12 should keep their marksheet ready. Those appearing for the qualifying examination must provide the relevant details.
Government-issued identity proof: Aadhaar card, PAN card or another valid government photo ID.
Recent passport-size photograph: A colour photograph with a white background.
Scanned signature: The candidate's signature on a white sheet of paper, written in running hand.
Active email ID and mobile number: Required for registration and subsequent communication.
Disability certificate: Candidates with disabilities may need to provide their UDID card, wherever applicable.
Photograph and signature specifications
Candidates must upload their photograph and signature in the prescribed format. As per the published application guidelines, the photograph should be 200 × 230 pixels, while the signature should measure 140 × 60 pixels. Both files should not exceed 5 MB in size.
Candidates should ensure that the scanned files are clear and meet the prescribed specifications before uploading them.
How to apply for SRMJEEE 2027
Visit the official SRM admission portal at applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.
Select the SRMJEEE 2027 registration link.
Register using the required personal details, mobile number and email ID.
Log in using the registered credentials and complete the application form.
Enter the academic and personal details and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.
Review the information entered and submit the application.
The application fee is Rs 1,400 per examination phase. Candidates can apply for the available phases separately.
SRMJEEE 2027 examination schedule
The entrance examination will be conducted in two phases. The last date to apply for Phase 1 is April 2, 2027, while applications for Phase 2 will close on June 4, 2027. The Phase 1 examination is scheduled for April 17 and 18, while Phase 2 will be conducted on June 19 and 20, 2027.
Candidates are advised to verify the application requirements and upload specifications on the official SRMIST portal before submitting their forms.