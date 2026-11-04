SRMJEEE 2027 application form out; check documents required to apply

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened applications for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2027 for admission to its undergraduate engineering programmes. Candidates seeking BTech admission can apply online through the official admission portal, applications.srmist.edu.in/btech.

Applicants must keep a set of documents and personal details ready before beginning the registration process to avoid errors or delays in submitting the application.