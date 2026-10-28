Special TNTET 2 Notification 2026 Released: Apply by November 19; exam tentatively on December 20

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the notification for the second phase of the Special Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TNTET 2) for teachers currently working in government, government-aided and recognised private schools.

According to the notification issued on October 26, 2026, eligible working teachers can submit their applications online through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, until November 19.

The examination is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2026. Paper 2 will be conducted in the forenoon session, followed by Paper 1 in the afternoon.