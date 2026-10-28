Special TNTET 2 Notification 2026 Released: Apply by November 19; exam tentatively on December 20

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the notification for the second phase of the Special Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TNTET 2) for teachers currently working in government, government-aided and recognised private schools.
According to the notification issued on October 26, 2026, eligible working teachers can submit their applications online through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in, until November 19.
The examination is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2026. Paper 2 will be conducted in the forenoon session, followed by Paper 1 in the afternoon.
Notification released: October 26, 2026
Online application begins: October 27, 2026
Last date to apply: November 19, 2026
Application correction window: November 20–22, 2026
Paper 2 examination: December 20, 2026 (forenoon, tentative)
Paper 1 examination: December 20, 2026 (afternoon, tentative)
The examination is intended for serving Secondary Grade Teachers, Graduate Teachers (BT Assistants), Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs), Special Education Teachers and teachers holding equivalent posts.
Applicants must have been appointed on or before September 1, 2025, and must continue to be in service.
The notification covers eligible teachers working in government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools, subject to the prescribed educational qualifications.
The application fee is Rs 600 per paper for general and other applicable categories. Candidates belonging to SC, SCA, ST and differently abled categories must pay Rs 300 per paper.
Separate applications and fees are required for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Each paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks, with a duration of three hours. The examination will be conducted in OMR-based mode.
The minimum qualifying marks are 90 for the general category, 75 for BC, BCM, MBC and DNC categories, and 60 for SC, SCA, ST and persons with disabilities.
One of the key requirements is the submission of a service certificate in the format prescribed in Annexure I of the notification.
TRB has stated that applications submitted without the prescribed service certificate, or with changes to its format, will be rejected.
Candidates must also upload their educational qualification certificates and other applicable documents while submitting the online application.
Eligible teachers can visit trb.tn.gov.in to read the complete notification and apply. The Board has advised applicants to verify their details carefully before submission.