Special In-Service AP TET Answer Key 2026 to be released today, objections window till November 1

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET answer key and response sheet today, October 24, for the in-service teacher exam that was conducted from October 11 to 16. Along with the answer key, the teachers will be able to access the response sheets as well. The response sheet contains the answers marked and the correct answers. This will help the test takers estimate their score. However, this might be the final score, as there may be changes in the final answer key.