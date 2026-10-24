Special In-Service AP TET Answer Key 2026 to be released today, objections window till November 1

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET answer key and response sheet today, October 24, for the in-service teacher exam that was conducted from October 11 to 16. Along with the answer key, the teachers will be able to access the response sheets as well. The response sheet contains the answers marked and the correct answers. This will help the test takers estimate their score. However, this might be the final score, as there may be changes in the final answer key.
The answer key download link will be activated at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, but the official release time has not been confirmed. After opening the official website, click on the 'Special TET for In-Service Teachers' option available towards the right-hand side of the page. Enter the 'Username' and 'Password' to log in. The teachers can find the answer key link towards the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard.
The window to file objections to the provisional answer key will open immediately after the publication of response sheets. Candidates who feel that certain questions or answers are wrong or have discrepancies can file their objection. However, it is important to upload proper proof or justification to support your objection. The last date to submit objections is November 1.
The Department of School Education has already confirmed the upcoming tentative schedule of Special AP TET for in-service teachers. The final answer key will be released on November 10, followed by the results announcement on November 15. However, the schedule might be revised due to unforeseen circumstances (if any).