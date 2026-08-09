SNAP 2026 Registration to begin soon; exam likely in December

SNAP 2026 (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) application form is expected to begin soon. Usually, registration begins in August. For instance, the application form was released on August 1 in 2025, August 5 in 2024 and August 23 in 2023. In the past two years, the registration process opened in the first week of August, but there has been some delay this year.
Symbiosis International is expected to open the application form in the third week of August, but there has been no official confirmation yet. Every year, the SNAP exam is conducted three times in December.
Eligible and interested aspirants can apply for all three tests of SNAP. The best score among the three tests shall be considered for the admission process. This opportunity is beneficial to candidates who can actually improve their score.
The official website of SNAP 2026 has already been launched, and the portal says 'applications opening soon'. The test structure, exam centre and application fee details are yet to be updated. As per the 2025 exam pattern, the question paper consists of General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative sections. The exam is conducted for 60 marks, and there is 25 per cent negative marking for each wrong attempt.
As the CAT 2026 registration fee has been increased this year citing operational costs, it is to be seen whether Symbiosis International hikes the SNAP 2026 exam fee or proceeds with the previous year's fee of Rs 2,250 per test. Candidates are advised not to believe any rumours about the exam and to stick to the official updates posted on snaptest.org.