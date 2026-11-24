The registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 will close tomorrow, November 25, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University) can complete their applications through the official website, snaptest.org.
According to the official schedule, November 25 is the last date for both registration and payment of the SNAP examination fee.
SNAP 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 13, 19 and 26. Candidates can appear for up to three tests, with their highest score considered for the final percentile calculation. There will be no normalisation of scores across the three attempts.
Registration and payment deadline: November 25, 2026
Test 1 admit card: December 7, 2026
Test 1 examination: December 13, 2026
Test 2 admit card: December 11, 2026
Test 2 examination: December 19, 2026
Test 3 admit card: December 18, 2026
Test 3 examination: December 26, 2026
Result declaration: January 12, 2027
The examination will have a duration of 60 minutes. The exact test timing will be communicated through the admit card.
Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks. The minimum requirement is 45 per cent for SC and ST candidates.
The SNAP examination registration fee is Rs 2,550 per attempt, excluding applicable government taxes.
Candidates must also pay a separate programme registration fee of Rs 1,000 for each MBA programme they wish to apply for. Both fees are non-refundable.
Candidates should note that registering for the SNAP examination alone does not complete the application process for individual MBA programmes. Separate programme registration and payment are mandatory.
Applicants are advised to complete the process before the November 25 deadline and regularly check the official website for further updates.