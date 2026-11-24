The registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 will close tomorrow, November 25, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University) can complete their applications through the official website, snaptest.org.

According to the official schedule, November 25 is the last date for both registration and payment of the SNAP examination fee.

SNAP 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 13, 19 and 26. Candidates can appear for up to three tests, with their highest score considered for the final percentile calculation. There will be no normalisation of scores across the three attempts.