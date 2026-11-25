The registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026 closes today, November 25, marking the final opportunity for candidates to register for the entrance examination for MBA admissions to participating Symbiosis institutes for the 2027–28 academic year.
While the examination is scheduled for December, aspirants face a decision beyond choosing their test dates: identifying the MBA programmes that align with their academic backgrounds, interests and career plans.
According to the official SNAP website, the examination provides access to 32 MBA programme options across 17 Symbiosis institutes, covering general management and several specialised fields.
These include Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence in Business, Banking and Finance, International Business, Human Resource Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Sustainability Management, Healthcare Management and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
With artificial intelligence and automation changing business operations, questions about the relevance of management education have become an important part of the discussion around MBA admissions.
Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has introduced a dedicated 'Why MBA?' platform featuring questions addressed by leaders from its management institutes.
The platform explores whether AI could affect entry-level management jobs, how students should choose specialisations and whether an MBA's value should be measured only through starting salaries.
For aspirants, these questions underline the importance of examining programme curricula, career opportunities and industry relevance before selecting an MBA course.
Candidates should also compare course fees, placement information, academic requirements and the nature of the specialisation rather than relying solely on institutional rankings.
SNAP 2026 will be conducted on December 13, 19 and 26 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Candidates can appear for up to three tests, with their highest score considered for the final percentile calculation. There will be no normalisation of scores across attempts.
The examination will comprise 60 questions carrying 60 marks, to be completed in 60 minutes.
The test includes General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency, and Ethics, Morality and Values.
The registration fee is Rs 2,550 per test, excluding applicable taxes. Candidates must also pay a separate registration fee of Rs 1,000, plus applicable taxes, for each MBA programme they wish to apply to. Programme-specific fee deadlines may differ.
The SNAP score is only one stage of the admission process. Candidates shortlisted by participating institutes must complete the prescribed subsequent selection stages.
Admit cards will be released separately on December 7, 11 and 18 for the three tests, while the SNAP 2026 result is scheduled for January 12, 2027.
Candidates can check further details on the official website, snaptest.org.
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