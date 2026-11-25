The registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026 closes today, November 25, marking the final opportunity for candidates to register for the entrance examination for MBA admissions to participating Symbiosis institutes for the 2027–28 academic year.

While the examination is scheduled for December, aspirants face a decision beyond choosing their test dates: identifying the MBA programmes that align with their academic backgrounds, interests and career plans.

According to the official SNAP website, the examination provides access to 32 MBA programme options across 17 Symbiosis institutes, covering general management and several specialised fields.

These include Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence in Business, Banking and Finance, International Business, Human Resource Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Sustainability Management, Healthcare Management and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.