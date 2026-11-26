Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has extended the registration deadline for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026 to November 30, 2026, providing five additional days for MBA aspirants to complete their applications.

The registration window was originally scheduled to close on November 25. However, the official SNAP website now displays a notification announcing the extension until November 30.

Candidates who missed the earlier deadline can use the additional registration window to apply for the entrance examination through snaptest.org.

The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to participating MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for the 2027–28 academic session.