Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has extended the registration deadline for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2026 to November 30, 2026, providing five additional days for MBA aspirants to complete their applications.
The registration window was originally scheduled to close on November 25. However, the official SNAP website now displays a notification announcing the extension until November 30.
Candidates who missed the earlier deadline can use the additional registration window to apply for the entrance examination through snaptest.org.
The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to participating MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for the 2027–28 academic session.
According to the published examination calendar, SNAP 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on three dates:
December 13, 2026: SNAP Test 1
December 19, 2026: SNAP Test 2
December 26, 2026: SNAP Test 3
Candidates can appear for up to three attempts, with the highest score considered for the final percentile calculation. The university has specified that there will be no normalisation of scores across attempts.
The examination will be conducted for 60 minutes. Candidates must answer 60 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 60 marks.
SNAP 2026 provides admission opportunities across 32 MBA programme options offered by 17 Symbiosis institutes.
These include programmes in Business Analytics, Human Resource Management, International Business, Banking and Finance, Artificial Intelligence in Business, Operations and Supply Chain Management, and other management specialisations.
However, candidates must note that registration for the SNAP entrance examination and registration for individual MBA programmes are separate requirements.
The examination registration fee is Rs 2,550 per attempt, while the programme registration fee is Rs 1,000 for each selected MBA programme, excluding applicable taxes.
As per the existing examination calendar, admit cards are scheduled to be released separately for the three test dates:
December 7: SNAP Test 1 admit card
December 11: SNAP Test 2 admit card
December 18: SNAP Test 3 admit card
January 12, 2027: SNAP 2026 result
Following the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the subsequent selection stages prescribed by the respective Symbiosis institutes.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official SNAP website for further announcements concerning the revised registration deadline and examination schedule.