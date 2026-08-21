SNAP 2026 Registration Begins Today: Aspirants can now attempt the exam thrice

Symbiosis MBA aspirants should note that the SNAP 2026 registration window opens today, August 21. SIU announced the registration timeline and exam dates for the MBA entrance exam at its 17 campuses offering a wide range of 29 MBA programmes. The exam will be conducted three times in December, and candidates may take 3 attempts. The best score among the 3 attempts shall be considered for the admission process.

The application form will open at snaptest.org, and the last date to register is November 25. Applicants must keep their academic details ready to fill out the application form.