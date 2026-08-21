SNAP 2026 Registration Begins Today: Aspirants can now attempt the exam thrice

Symbiosis MBA aspirants should note that the SNAP 2026 registration window opens today, August 21. SIU announced the registration timeline and exam dates for the MBA entrance exam at its 17 campuses offering a wide range of 29 MBA programmes. The exam will be conducted three times in December, and candidates may take 3 attempts. The best score among the 3 attempts shall be considered for the admission process.
The application form will open at snaptest.org, and the last date to register is November 25. Applicants must keep their academic details ready to fill out the application form.
Registration starts: August 21, 2026
Registration last date: November 25, 2026
Admit card (Test 1, 2 & 3): December 7, 11 & 18, 2026
Exam date (Test 1, 2 & 3): December 13, 19 & 26, 2026
Result announcement: January 12, 2027
The entrance exam will take place at 79 centres across the country. Candidates can choose the test city based on their preference order. It is important to note that willingness to take 2 or 3 attempts must be specified while filling the form. SIU will not open a window later to register for the 2nd and 3rd tests. Therefore, decide beforehand and fill out the application form accordingly.
Apart from SNAP registrationregistration, CAT, XAT,, and NMAT application forms are also open for MBA aspirants. As all the MBA exams happen on a different dates, aspirants can register for 1 or more exams to enhance their admission prossibilities.