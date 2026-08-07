SMVEC Result 2026 for End Semester Exams: Server down, how to check

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC) End Semester Result (ESE) 2026 link is currently inaccessible due to the heavy server load. Students who appeared for the exams (regular and arrears) are not able to check the results. The website will be restored soon, and the results willwill be accessible shortly.
Controller of Examinations (CoE) oversees the results announcements of SMVEC from the release of date sheets to the announcement of results. Since the morning hours of August 7, many students have been landing on the results portal of the college - exam.smvec.ac.in. However, whether the exact announcement of results took place or not is still unknown. Until the website loads, students have to check patiently to access their results.
Once the result link opens, you need to enter your hall ticket or roll number to access the marks or passing status. Those students who are not satisfied with the marks or grades will get a chance to apply for revaluation. A seperate fee has to be paid to apply for the revaluation. The results for the same are usually declared within 20-30 days from the last date of application form submission.
Meanwhile, students are required to wait patiently for the result announcement. An official udpate will be provided soon.