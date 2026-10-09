BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2027 for Class 6 Preliminary Exam: Check download steps

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to release the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Preliminary Entrance Exam 2027 admit card today, October 9, 2026, for admission to the 2027–28 academic session.
According to the official notification, registered candidates and their parents can download the admit card from 9 am onwards through the official website, biharsimultala.com, using their registered user ID and password.
The preliminary entrance examination will be conducted on October 24, 2026, from 1 pm to 3.30 pm.
Admit card release: October 9, 2026
Admit card download time: From 9 am
Preliminary entrance exam: October 24, 2026
Examination timing: 1 pm to 3.30 pm
Last entry at examination centre: 12.30 pm
Academic session: 2027–28
Class: 6
Candidates must reach the exam centre before 12.30 pm
One important instruction concerns entry into the examination centre.
Although the examination begins at 1 pm, candidates will be permitted to enter the centre only until 12.30 pm. Those arriving after the prescribed reporting deadline will not be allowed to appear for the examination.
The preliminary examination will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.
Visit the official website, biharsimultala.com.
Open the admit card download link for the Class 6 Preliminary Entrance Examination 2027.
Enter the registered user ID and password.
Submit the login details to access the admit card.
Download and print the admit card for examination-day use.
BSEB has clarified that admit cards will be made available online. Candidates should therefore download the document well before the examination date rather than waiting until the last day.
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2027 exam pattern
The preliminary examination will carry a total of 150 marks, with each question carrying one mark.
There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Candidates are advised to carefully check their details on the admit card, including their name, examination centre and reporting instructions, before appearing for the entrance examination.