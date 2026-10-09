BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2027 for Class 6 Preliminary Exam: Check download steps

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is scheduled to release the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Preliminary Entrance Exam 2027 admit card today, October 9, 2026, for admission to the 2027–28 academic session.

According to the official notification, registered candidates and their parents can download the admit card from 9 am onwards through the official website, biharsimultala.com, using their registered user ID and password.

The preliminary entrance examination will be conducted on October 24, 2026, from 1 pm to 3.30 pm.