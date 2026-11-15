SHRESHTA 2027 registration begins for 2,400 school seats; no application fee, exam on January 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened online registrations for SHRESHTA (NETS) 2027, offering eligible students an opportunity to secure admission to Classes 9 and 11 in reputed private residential schools.
According to the notification issued on November 14, applications can be submitted until November 30, 2026, at 11.50 pm through exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta. There is no application or examination fee.
The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to select approximately 2,400 students, comprising 2,160 Scheduled Caste (SC) students and 240 students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNTs) not covered under SC, ST or OBC categories.
The entire cost of education under the scheme is funded by the Central Government.
Applicants must belong to the prescribed SC or DNT categories, and their parents' annual income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.
The eligibility conditions are:
Class 9 admission: Students currently studying in Class 8, born between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2015.
Class 11 admission: Students currently studying in Class 10, born between April 1, 2009, and March 31, 2013.
The entrance examination will be conducted on January 10, 2027, from 2 pm to 5 pm, in pen-and-paper mode across 192 cities.
The examination comprises 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 400 marks, equally divided among Mathematics, Science, Social Science and General Awareness. There is no negative marking.
Candidates should note these dates:
November 30: Registration deadline
December 2–4: Application correction window
December 20: Examination city intimation
January 3: Admit card release
January 10: Entrance examination
The question paper will be available in English and Hindi. Candidates can access the information bulletin and application link through the official NTA SHRESHTA portal.