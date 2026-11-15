SHRESHTA 2027 registration begins for 2,400 school seats; no application fee, exam on January 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened online registrations for SHRESHTA (NETS) 2027, offering eligible students an opportunity to secure admission to Classes 9 and 11 in reputed private residential schools.

According to the notification issued on November 14, applications can be submitted until November 30, 2026, at 11.50 pm through exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta. There is no application or examination fee.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to select approximately 2,400 students, comprising 2,160 Scheduled Caste (SC) students and 240 students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNTs) not covered under SC, ST or OBC categories.

The entire cost of education under the scheme is funded by the Central Government.