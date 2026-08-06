SCERT CG BEd Counselling 2026 Begins: Register by August 12

SCERT Chhattisgarh commenced the online registration and choice filling for CG BEd counselling 2026 on August 5. Eligible candidates who cleared the CG Pre-BEd exam 2026 can participate in the counselling process through the official website cgscert.admissions.nic.in.
Registration and choice filling last date: August 12, 2026
First round provisional seat allotment result: August 17, 2026
Round 1 final seat allotment: August 19, 2026
Seat acceptance and reporting: August 19 to 21, 2026
Round 2 provisional allotment and objections filing: August 25, 2026
Round 2 seat allotment result: August 27, 2026
Before registering for the counselling, you must keep your CG BEd exam roll number ready
After opening the registration form, read the consent form and click on the 'Check All' option and the 'Agree' button
The new registration form will open on the screen
Enter the CG BEd roll number, candidate name, father's name, mother's name and date of birth to complete the registration
Now create a password as per the instructions displayed on the screen
Login with your roll number and password now to fill the application form and college preferences
You must upload the academic certificates in PDF format while filling the application form. Keep your Class 10, Class 12 and UG mark sheets or certificates scanned in PDF format
There will not be an edit option after submitting the details. Therefore, enter the details carefully
SCERT CG will conduct two phases of counselling for BEd admission. The first phase counselling will have four rounds while the second phase counselling will have two rounds. After the seat allotment result, the candidates will have the option upgrade and participate in the subsquent rounds. However, the option to edit the choices is not available, but upgrade can be done.