SCERT CG BEd and DElEd Counselling 2026 registration closing today at cgscert.admissions.nic.in

The SCERT CG BEd and DElEd Counselling 2026 registration window closes today, August 12, and the last date of registration might not be extended. Those who have not yet registered but have cleared the CG BEd or CG DElEd exam 2026 can participate in the counselling process to get admission under the state quota.
After clicking on the 'New Registration' link, the applicants will see a consent form on the screen. Select 'I read & confirm' and click on the 'Agree' button. Then proceed with filling out the form. Your BEd/DElEd application form number is mandatory to register for counselling. It is important to keep the scanned copies of academic certificates ready to upload.
As per the official schedule, the provisional seat allotment list for BEd and DElEd will be released on August 17, and a short time window will be open to file objections on the same. Based on the registrations received, the final seat allotment result will be released on August 19. The last date to complete the seat acceptance process is August 21.
SCERT conducts 4 rounds of counselling in the first phase and 2 rounds in the second phase. There will be an option to upgrade the seat if candidates are looking for a better allotment in the subsequent rounds.