SBI declares PO Mains results; 541 vacancies on offer

The SBI PO exam is conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to recruit Probationary Officers (POs), which is seen as one of the most prestigious entry-level positions in the Indian banking sector.

The exam is conducted to select and train future leaders for the bank’s management roles. The PO is considered the first step in the officer cadre and involves learning all aspects of banking and administration.

Mains result announcement

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the SBI PO Mains exam for Probationary Officers (PO) today (November 6).

The candidates who appeared for the Mains written exam can now check their result at the official website of SBI, at sbi.bank.in , or directly click on sbi.bank.in/web/careers/recruitment-results .

SBI has released the PO Mains exam result in the PDF format, which contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next phase. This year, the SBI PO Mains Exam was conducted on September 13, 2025, in multiple shifts across the country. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 541 vacancies.

Next phase: Psychometric test and interview

Candidates who have cleared this exam have now been deemed as eligible for Phase 3 of the recruitment process, i.e. the Psychometric test.

Admit cards for the next phase will be available soon, and further details will be provided to the shortlisted candidates by SMS/ email separately.

Findings of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for a thorough perspective on the candidates:

Phase-III structure

- Group Exercise: 20 marks

- Interview: 30 marks

- Total: 50 marks

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase II and Phase III separately.

Selection and marks normalisation

The marks obtained in the Main Examination (Phase-II) — both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test — will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

The marks obtained by the candidates in Phase-II (Main Examination – Objective & Descriptive Tests) and Phase-III (Group Exercise & Interview) will be normalised to 100 marks as detailed below.

Marks normalisation

- Main Examination (Written Test – Objective & Descriptive): Maximum marks 250 → Normalised to 75

- Group Exercise & Interview: Maximum Marks 50 → Normalised to 25

- Total: 300 → Normalised to 100