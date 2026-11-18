The State Bank of India (SBI) has activated the result link for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2026 for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official SBI Careers website, sbi.bank.in.
The preliminary examination was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026, for recruitment to 7,680 regular Junior Associate vacancies. Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination, tentatively scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.
Candidates can access the result page through the direct link provided below.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Direct Link: https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/japre-results-2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check their qualifying status:
Visit the official SBI Careers website at sbi.bank.in/web/careers.
Click on the 'Current Openings' section.
Find the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Recruitment 2026 notification.
Click on the 'Preliminary Examination Result' link.
Enter the required details, if prompted, to access the result.
Check the qualifying status and save the result for future reference.
Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be shortlisted for the Main Examination. As per the recruitment schedule, the SBI Clerk Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for November 26 and 27.
The preliminary examination consisted of 100 questions carrying 100 marks across English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The examination duration was one hour.
SBI does not prescribe minimum qualifying marks for individual sections or the aggregate score in the preliminary examination. Shortlisting for the Main Examination is based on candidates' aggregate performance and the applicable state-wise and category-wise vacancies.
Marks secured in the preliminary examination will not be considered for final selection. Candidates are advised to check the SBI Careers portal regularly for updates on the Main Examination call letters and other recruitment instructions.