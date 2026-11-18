The State Bank of India (SBI) has activated the result link for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2026 for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official SBI Careers website, sbi.bank.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026, for recruitment to 7,680 regular Junior Associate vacancies. Candidates shortlisted in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination, tentatively scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.

Candidates can access the result page through the direct link provided below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Direct Link: https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/japre-results-2026