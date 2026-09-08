Saink School Exam AISSEE 2027: No dates yet, but the previous three cycles reveal a pattern

The wait for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027 notification is likely to end soon, with students and parents preparing for admission to Classes VI and IX in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country.

As of September 8, the NTA's official AISSEE portal is still carrying updates related to AISSEE 2026, and no AISSEE 2027 application schedule has been announced yet. The previous admission cycles, however, offer a useful indication of when candidates can expect the next notification.