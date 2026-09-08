Saink School Exam AISSEE 2027: No dates yet, but the previous three cycles reveal a pattern

The wait for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027 notification is likely to end soon, with students and parents preparing for admission to Classes VI and IX in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools across the country.
As of September 8, the NTA's official AISSEE portal is still carrying updates related to AISSEE 2026, and no AISSEE 2027 application schedule has been announced yet. The previous admission cycles, however, offer a useful indication of when candidates can expect the next notification.
The release dates have not followed a fixed calendar date, but the notification has consistently appeared several weeks before the January examination.
*The AISSEE 2024 examination was subsequently rescheduled to January 28, 2024.
Note: NTA has not announced the AISSEE 2027 notification date as of September 8, 2026. The October–December window mentioned above is a trend based on the previous three cycles, not an official prediction by NTA.
The AISSEE is conducted for admission to Class VI and Class IX in Sainik Schools and eligible New Sainik Schools. The examination is conducted by NTA on behalf of the Sainik Schools Society.
The detailed AISSEE 2027 notification is expected to specify:
application opening and closing dates;
examination date and city intimation schedule;
eligibility and age criteria;
application fee;
syllabus and examination pattern;
list of participating Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools;
reservation provisions;
correction-window dates;
admit-card schedule; and
result and subsequent counselling-related information.
For reference, AISSEE 2026 was conducted in pen-and-paper mode using OMR sheets, with multiple-choice questions. Class VI candidates had a 150-minute paper, while the Class IX examination was of 180 minutes.
In the previous cycle, candidates seeking Class VI admission had to be between 10 and 12 years of age, while Class IX applicants had to be between 13 and 15 years and have passed Class VIII from a recognised school. The exact cut-off date and eligibility conditions for AISSEE 2027 will have to be confirmed from the new information bulletin once NTA releases it.
Parents should therefore avoid relying on eligibility dates circulated by coaching institutes or unofficial websites until the AISSEE 2027 bulletin is published.
The notification itself is only the first step in a relatively compressed admission cycle. In AISSEE 2026, for example, applications opened on October 10 and closed on October 30, giving candidates just 20 days to complete the registration process.
That makes advance preparation important, particularly for first-time applicants. Parents should keep essential documents, photographs, signatures and category-related certificates ready before registration begins.