RSSB LDC Result 2026 Out: Check Clerk Grade-II, Junior Assistant Result, Cutoff and Typing Test Details

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the written examination result for the Clerk Grade-II/Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the provisional result through the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on July 5, 2026, in morning and evening shifts. The recruitment was advertised for 10,644 posts, including 9,642 posts for the non-scheduled area and 1,002 posts for the scheduled area.

The result notice contains lists of candidates who have provisionally qualified on the basis of information furnished in their applications and marks obtained in the written examination. Separate lists have been provided for the non-scheduled and scheduled areas.