RSSB LDC Result 2026 Out: Check Clerk Grade-II, Junior Assistant Result, Cutoff and Typing Test Details

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the written examination result for the Clerk Grade-II/Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the provisional result through the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The written examination was conducted on July 5, 2026, in morning and evening shifts. The recruitment was advertised for 10,644 posts, including 9,642 posts for the non-scheduled area and 1,002 posts for the scheduled area.
The result notice contains lists of candidates who have provisionally qualified on the basis of information furnished in their applications and marks obtained in the written examination. Separate lists have been provided for the non-scheduled and scheduled areas.
The written examination result is not the final selection. RSSB has shortlisted candidates from the provisional qualifying lists for Phase-II, the typing examination.
According to the result notice, candidates have been shortlisted for the typing test at approximately three times the number of advertised posts, category-wise. Separate shortlisted candidate lists are attached as Annexures 3 and 4.
The board has stated that details relating to the Phase-II typing examination will be communicated separately. Candidates should therefore continue checking the official RSSB website for the next-stage schedule.
RSSB has also provided category-wise cut-off marks with the written examination result.
For the non-scheduled area, some of the cut-offs listed in the notice are:
The scheduled-area table separately lists cut-offs, including 137.0084 for GEN and 123.0917 for SC under the GEN category.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Open the Results section.
Look for the Clerk Grade-II/Junior Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment 2026 result notice.
Open the relevant provisional qualifying/shortlisted candidate PDF.
Use Ctrl+F on a computer or the PDF search option on a mobile device.
Enter the roll number to check the qualifying status.
Download the PDF for future reference.
RSSB has specifically described the qualifying lists as provisional. The board has also stated that candidates may be removed from the result if incorrect information is found in the application or if the use of unfair means in the examination comes to light. The result is also subject to the final decision in S.B. Civil Writ Petition No. 24709/2025 pending before the Rajasthan High Court.
The board has further said that candidates should check its official website for new and updated information regarding the recruitment and the Phase-II examination.
The result notice also includes details of questions deleted from different paper sets and the methodology used by the board for calculating candidates' marks.
Official website: RSSB Results
The result announcement was also reported on September 28, with candidates who clear the written stage moving to the typing-test stage.