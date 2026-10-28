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RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 1,265 Posts; check eligibility, dates and selection process

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 registration has opened at rrbapply.gov.in for 1,265 vacancies. Graduates can apply until November 25. Check age limit, salary, examination fees and application rules.
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026
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The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have opened online applications for 1,265 Station Master vacancies under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2026. Eligible graduates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal, rrbapply.gov.in, until November 25, 2026.

The application process began on October 27. The Ministry of Railways has confirmed that Station Master recruitment will be conducted through a separate notification from 2026 onwards, rather than being included in the broader recruitment process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

The post carries an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month under Level 6 of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Important dates

  • Indicative notification: October 24, 2026

  • Online application opening date: October 27, 2026

  • Last date to apply: November 25, 2026, until 11.59 pm

  • Last date for application fee payment: November 27, 2026

  • Application modification window: November 28 to December 7, 2026

  • CBT examination date: To be announced

Candidates should complete registration before the deadline and ensure that the prescribed application fee is paid.

RRB Station Master eligibility criteria

Candidates must possess a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

The required educational qualification must be completed by November 25, 2026. Candidates awaiting their final examination results are not eligible to apply.

The prescribed age limit is 20 to 33 years as of January 1, 2027.

Age relaxation is available to eligible reserved-category candidates, including three years for OBC-NCL and five years for SC/ST candidates, subject to the conditions in the notification.

RRB Station Master application fees

  • General and other candidates not covered by fee concessions: Rs 500

  • Female candidates: Rs 250

  • Transgender candidates: Rs 250

  • SC/ST candidates: Rs 250

  • Ex-servicemen: Rs 250

  • Minority community candidates: Rs 250

  • Economically Backward Class candidates: Rs 250

Candidates appearing in the CBT are eligible for a refund under the prescribed rules. Of the Rs 500 fee, Rs 400 is refundable, while the Rs 250 fee is refundable after applicable bank charges.

RRB Station Master selection process

The recruitment process comprises a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), document verification and a medical examination.

Candidates will be shortlisted for CBAT based on their performance in the CBT.

The notification states that the shortlist for CBAT will generally be eight times the number of vacancies, subject to Railway Administration requirements.

For final merit, 70 per cent weightage will be assigned to CBT performance and 30 per cent to CBAT performance.

The CBT will carry negative marking, with one-third of the marks allotted to a question deducted for an incorrect answer.

Why candidates must choose their RRB carefully

One of the most important instructions concerns the selection of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Candidates can apply to only one RRB under CEN 08/2026. Submitting applications to multiple RRBs can lead to rejection and disqualification.

More importantly, the chosen RRB cannot be changed during the application correction window.

Candidates should therefore examine the RRB-wise vacancy distribution and consider their preferences before submitting the application.

Medical standards for Station Master posts

The Station Master post requires candidates to meet the A-2 medical standard, which includes specified vision requirements.

The notification states that candidates who have undergone LASIK surgery or another surgical procedure to correct refractive errors are not eligible for the post.

Applicants should review the detailed medical conditions before paying the application fee.

How to apply for RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026

  1. Visit the official application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

  2. Create an account or log in using existing RRB account credentials.

  3. Select CEN 08/2026 for Station Master recruitment.

  4. Choose the RRB carefully and complete the application details.

  5. Upload the required documents and complete the live photograph process.

  6. Pay the applicable examination fee and submit the application.

  7. Save the application confirmation for future reference.

Candidates who created an account for earlier RRB notifications in 2024, 2025 or 2026 should use their existing login credentials.

The Railway Recruitment Boards have advised applicants to rely on official websites for recruitment updates and avoid fraudulent recruitment portals.

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