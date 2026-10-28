RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 1,265 Posts; check eligibility, dates and selection process

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have opened online applications for 1,265 Station Master vacancies under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2026. Eligible graduates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal, rrbapply.gov.in, until November 25, 2026.

The application process began on October 27. The Ministry of Railways has confirmed that Station Master recruitment will be conducted through a separate notification from 2026 onwards, rather than being included in the broader recruitment process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

The post carries an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month under Level 6 of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.