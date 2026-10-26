RRB Section Controller answer key 2026 released; raise objections by Nov 3

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has released the answer key for the post of Section Controller today, October 26, 2026. It has released RRB Section Controller answer key 2026 along with question papers and response sheet across their respective regional websites.

Candidates who had appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can download the provisional answer key with their login credentials. One can also access the question paper and check their recorded responses. The exam authority has also allowed candidates to submit their objections to any incorrect answers through the official portal. The objection window will remain open until 5 PM on 3rd November 2026. Candidates must pay Rs 50 per question plus banking charges to raise objections against the answer key.

How to download RRB Section Controller answer key 2026?

Step 1: Open the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) you applied to.

Step 2: Find the link for CEN 03/2026 (Section Controller) – View Questions, Responses and Answer Key.

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View the question paper, recorded responses, and provisional answer key.

Step 6: Verify the answers according to your exam date and shift.

Step 7: Download and save the response sheet as a PDF for future reference.

The RRB Section Controller recruitment notification was released for a total of 119 vacancies. The online written exams were held on October 12 and 13, 2026.