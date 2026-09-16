RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: 590 vacancies, applications open; check posts, eligibility and dates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online application process for CEN 05/2026, inviting applications for various paramedical categories in the Indian Railways. A total of 590 vacancies have been notified across nine posts.
The online application window opened on September 15, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 14, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. The detailed notification advises candidates to check the post-wise qualifications, medical standards and RRB/zone-wise vacancies before applying.
Eligibility varies considerably from one post to another. For example, candidates applying for Nursing Superintendent must have a certificate as a Registered Nurse and Midwife after completing a three-year General Nursing and Midwifery course recognised by the Indian Nursing Council, or hold a BSc Nursing qualification.
For Dialysis Technician, the notification requires a BSc along with a Diploma in Haemodialysis or two years of satisfactory in-house training/experience in haemodialysis work. Certain BSc programmes in dialysis technology are also accepted.
Candidates should therefore check the qualification prescribed specifically for their preferred post before submitting the application. Those awaiting their final examination results for the prescribed qualification are not eligible.
Rs 500 for candidates in the general fee category. ₹400, after applicable bank charges, is refundable after appearing in the CBT.
Rs 250 for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, female, transgender, minority and eligible EBC candidates. The applicable amount is refundable after appearing in the CBT, subject to the notification's conditions.
Candidates should keep these points in mind before applying:
Only one RRB can be selected.
Multiple applications can lead to rejection and debarment.
Candidates must already possess the required qualification by October 14, 2026.
The account-creation details, including mobile number and email ID, cannot subsequently be changed.
Candidates can use the same RRB account credentials if they created an account during earlier RRB CENs.
A modification window will be available from October 17 to 26, with a ₹250 modification fee, but the chosen RRB and account-creation details cannot be changed.
The RRBs have also advised candidates to use DigiLocker or Aadhaar-based identity authentication during account creation. Candidates should rely only on the official RRB website for recruitment updates and avoid unofficial websites.