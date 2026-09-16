RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026: 590 vacancies, applications open; check posts, eligibility and dates

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online application process for CEN 05/2026, inviting applications for various paramedical categories in the Indian Railways. A total of 590 vacancies have been notified across nine posts.

The online application window opened on September 15, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until October 14, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. The detailed notification advises candidates to check the post-wise qualifications, medical standards and RRB/zone-wise vacancies before applying.