RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 results 2026 declared; know how to download scorecard

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has declared the NTPC UG CBT 2 results 2026 today, October 30. It has activated RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 result 2026 link on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Candidates who had appeared for the NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 examination under CEN 07/2025 can check their results with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number and password or date of birth to check RRB NTPC results.

The exam authority has also released RRB NTPC scorecard along with results. One can find the details such as marks, qualifying status, question paper, and correct answers on the RRB NTPC scorecard. Candidates who qulaify in the exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage, which is the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test. The official sources confirm that the typing test will be scheduled on November 27, 2026.

How to check RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 result 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal fo RRBs

Step 2: Go to the careers section or check the results link on homepage

Step 3: Find the RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 results 2026 link

Step 4: Clicking on the link will open the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam results 2026 page

Step 5: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number or registration number

Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 7: The RRB NTPC CBT 2 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download RRB NTPC 2 scorecard 2026 pdf

Step 9: Keep the hard copy of scorecard for future need