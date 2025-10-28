RRB NTPC 2025 applications open for UG-level posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the online application window for the undergraduate-level (UG) posts under the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) 2025 recruitment drive. Interested candidates must apply between 28 October and 27 November 2025.

The application form for the undergraduate-level posts under the NTPC 2025 recruitment (CEN-07/2025) has been released, and the portal is now active, enabling eligible 12th-pass candidates to apply online.

Here’s how to apply:

Visit the official RRB portal ( rrbapply.gov.in ) and select the notification for undergraduate-level NTPC posts. Complete the registration by entering your details and verifying via OTP on your mobile and email. Fill in all required personal, academic and communication details, upload a scanned photograph and signature as per specified dimensions. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Ensure to review the filled details before final submission.

The application fee varies by category:

General & Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories: Rs 500

Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Women/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories: Rs 250

Candidates applying must have passed the 12th (Intermediate) examination or equivalent to apply for the UG-level NTPC posts. Vacancies for the undergraduate category are estimated at around 3,058 posts in the 2025 drive.

Aspiring applicants are advised to submit their applications well before the deadline and keep multiple copies of their confirmation for future reference.