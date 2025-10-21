RRB notifies over 8k NTPC posts: More details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has formally released the notification for the 2025-26 recruitment drive under its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) roster, with a total of 8,860 vacancies spread across various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways.

Candidates can begin their online applications from 21 October 2025 through the official portal. The notification itself was issued on 20 October 2025.

Vacancies are available for both graduate-level posts and undergraduate (12th pass) level posts. For graduates, 5,810 posts have been announced, while for undergraduates, the remaining 3,050 posts form part of the total 8,860.

Eligibility criteria specify that graduate candidates must be between 18 and 33 years, while for the 12th pass level, the age limit is typically 18 to 30 years.

The selection process is as follows: Initially, a Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), followed by a CBT-2. Certain posts may require skill or typing tests, document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to review the official notification thoroughly for full eligibility, post descriptions, pay levels and zone-wise vacancy breakdowns.

The RRB NTPC 2025-26 recruitment drive aims to hire for Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist and more posts.

The application window opens on 21 October and continues until 20 November 2025 for graduate-level posts (CEN 06/2025). The undergraduate level (CEN 07/2025) is set for the application window from 28 October to 27 November 2025

Aspirants are urged to complete registration early, ensure they meet qualification and age criteria, upload all documents correctly, and submit the application with fees as per category.