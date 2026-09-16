RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check October 27-30 Schedule

Exam city details and E-Call Letter

RRBs said the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading the Travel Authority for eligible SC/ST candidates will be made available approximately 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

The downloading of E-Call Letters will begin approximately four days before the examination date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation.

Candidates should therefore regularly check the official RRB websites instead of relying on information circulated through unofficial sources.