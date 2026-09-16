RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date 2026 Announced: Check October 27-30 Schedule

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative schedule for the first-stage Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for CEN 04/2026, covering various posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.
According to the official notice issued by the RRBs, the CBT 1 examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 28 and 30, 2026.
RRBs said the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading the Travel Authority for eligible SC/ST candidates will be made available approximately 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.
The downloading of E-Call Letters will begin approximately four days before the examination date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation.
Candidates should therefore regularly check the official RRB websites instead of relying on information circulated through unofficial sources.
Candidates should keep the following points in mind:
Check the official RRB websites regularly for the exam city, date and E-Call Letter.
Complete Aadhaar authentication before the examination wherever required.
Ensure Aadhaar is unlocked in the UIDAI system before visiting the exam centre.
Carry the required original identification documents to the examination centre.
Do not rely on unauthenticated social media posts or unofficial recruitment information.
RRBs have warned candidates against individuals making false promises of appointment. The notice reiterates that recruitment is based strictly on merit through the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the prescribed recruitment process.